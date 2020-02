Baby Delivered By MDOT Worker

MD...BUT AN M-DOT WORKER WHODIDN'TEXPECT THIS TO BE A PART OF HISDAY... MONDAY MORNING, DESIRE'E THOMASWAS ON HER WAY TO THE HOSPITAL,FOR THE DELIVERY OF HER BABY...SHE WAS IN LABOR, AND THEY WERETRAVELINGON I-20...MY WATER BROKE...AND SO I GOTREAL SCARED, I AIN'T THINK WEWERE GONNA MAKE IT TO THEHOSPITALBRIDGET BLAND WAS BEHIND THEWHEEL,DRIVING HER GODDAUGHTER ....SHE KEPT SAYING THAT SHE'S NOTGONNA MAKE IT.

AND I SAID YES YOU IS, YOU HAVE TO MAKE IT M-DOT SUPERINTNEDENT WAYNE EVANS WAS ABOUT TO SHUT DOWN A LANE CLOSURE AT EXIT 59 ON I-20...BUT A SOON-TO-BE NEWBORN HAD OTHER PLANS...BASICALLY SOMETHING I THOUGHT WOULD NEVER HAPPEN AFTER CALLING 911, AND GETTING OFF ON THE EXIT, BLAND SAW MDOT TRUCKS, AND FLAGGED EVANS DOWN...WHEN I WENT ON THE SIDE AND PARKED, I JUMPED OUT AND HOLLERED, SOMEBODY PLEASE COME HELP. AND MR. WAYNE UH...HE DIDN'T HESITATE

THIS LADY WAS GOING IN LABOR. UH...IT WAS GONNA HAPPEN PRETTY QUICK, AND UH, I KNEW THEY WEREN'T GONNA MAKE IT TO THE HOSPITAL I IMMEDIATLEY WENT BACK TO MY TRUCK, GOT MY FIRST AID KIT, AND OF COURSE PUT ON MY GLOVES OR WHATEVER, AND JUST BASICALLY UH, ASSISTED HER WITH THE PROCES OF TRYING TO GET THIS BABY OUT SAFELY HE PUT HIS GLOVES ON AND GOT HIS UMBILICAL CORD FROM AROUND HIS NECK, AND HE HELPED ME DELIVER HIM THOMAS AND HER BABY WERE SOON ASSISTED BY PARAMEDICS WHO ARRIVED ON THE SCENE. I DO WANNA TELL HIM THANK YOU, AND I'M GLAD HE DIDN'T PANIC OR NUTHIN', HE WAS SO CALM AND NICE. AND, I KNOW IF MY BABY COULD TALK, HE'D THANK HIM TOO AS FOR WAYNE THOMAS HE SAYS MAYBE HIS TRAINING IN THE MARINE CORPS KICKED IN...I WAS NEVER TRAINED TO DO ANYTHING LIKE THAT, BUT UH, STILL THE CALMNESS OF IT, AND TRYING TO KEEP THE OTHERS CALM WELL, TONIGHT...MOM, AND NEWBORN BABY JAMIR ARE IN GREAT SPIRITS...THEY WERE CARED FOR AT RIVER OAKS HOSPITAL...AND NOW, THERE WILL ALWAYS BE A STORY TO TELL ABOUT HOW AN M-DOT WORKER...NOT STORK HELPED WITH A VERY SPECIAL DELIVERY...IN BRANDON...TROY JOHNSON, 16 WAPT NEWS AT 10...