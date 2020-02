Neenah family who visited China are back home

UNCERTAINTITY ... AFAMILY IS NOW BACKTOGETHER.SAMUEL ROTH'SWIFE ANDDAUGHTERS WEREVISITING FAMILY INWUHAN CHINA... THATIS THE CENTER OFTHE CORONAVIRUSOUTBREAK.THE FAMILY SAYSTHE FAMILY WAS NOTINFECTED.AFTER WEEKS OFTRAVEL DELAYS ANDQUARENTINE..

THE FAMILY FEELS VERY RELIEVED TO BE HOME. THEY DESCRIBED THIS MONTH AS A ROLLER COASTER FULL OF EMOTIONS. BUT NOW THAT RIDE HAS COME TO AN END... AND THE FAMILY IS LOOKING FORWARD TO RETURNING TO A NORMAL LIFE. THIS IS THE SIGHT SAMUEL ROTH AND HIS WIFE DAISY WAITED LONG TO SEE..

HIS DAUGHTERSBACK HOME PLAYINGTOGETHER ..

AND THEFAMILY UNITED AWAYFROM DANGER."It is nice to be backespecially last night ourneighbor put a welcomehome.

It was really nice."DAISY ABIGAL ANDADELINE VISITEDFAMILY FOR THECHINESE NEW YEAR ..AND SAMUEL STAYEDBEHIND.THE CORONAVIRUSOUTBREAK STARTEDMID TO LATE JANUARY... CAUSING THETHREE TO STAY INSIDETHEIR FAMILY'SAPARTMENT .."It was a tough decision tomake.

If we stayed andthe baby got sick, we hadno place to go."WHEN WE FIRSTSPOKE WITH THEFAMILY ..

THEY FACEDMUCHUNCERTAINTITY.THEY DIDN'T KNOW IFTHEY COULD BEEVACUATED ... AND IFTHEY DID ... THEYWONDERED HOWTHEY COULD GET TOTHE AIRPORT AND ONTHE PLANE(TAKE SOT:"With each step we gotcloser and then it finallyhappened and it's a bigdeep sigh of relief."THE U-S EMBASSYAPPROVED THEM FORONE OF THE EARLYFLIGHTS BACK TO THEU-S ..

WHERE A TWOWEEK QUARANTINEWOULD SOONFOLLOW.ALTHOUGH THEY SAYCONDITIONS WEREGOOD... THEY WEREEAGER FOR THISMOMENT...A REUNION ..

AND ASTEP TOWARDSPUTTING THE PASTTWO MONTHS BEHIND(TAKE SOT:"I was like finally we aretogether."AND NOW THE FAMILYGETS THE COMFORTTHEY'VE WANTEDAT HOME SAFE ...READING STORIESAND SPENDINGPRECIOUS TIME AS AFAMILY ..

AWAY FROMTHE CORONAVIRUS.(TAKE SOT:"We expected to be apartfor a few months but it feltwe were apart eventlonger just because wedidn't know what the nextday would bring.

I amgrateful to the communityfor welcoming us back."IN QUARANTINE THEFAMILY SAID ADALINEWHO IS 11 MONTHSOLD STARTED TAKINGHER FIRST STEPS...THOSE LITTLEPRECIOUS MEMORIESARE WHAT THE FAMILYSAYS THEY ARE MOSTEXCITED ABOUT ..BECAUSE THEY CANENJOY THEMTOGETHER...RYAN CURRY ..

