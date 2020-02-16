Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Winter Storm Tracks South: What To Expect

Winter Storm Tracks South: What To Expect

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 03:09s - Published < > Embed
Winter Storm Tracks South: What To Expect

Winter Storm Tracks South: What To Expect

CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has your 10 p.m.

Forecast for Monday, Feb.

24, 2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Over 12M in Southeast bracing for winter storm; 6 inches of snow possible in parts of N.C. and Virginia

A winter storm is forecast to bring snow to portions of the Carolinas and Virginia on Thursday, where...
USATODAY.com - Published

Winter storm whip up strong winds, disrupting travel

A winter storm is bringing in strong winds and heavy rain impacting travel in areas like London's...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

brendandolan167

Brendan Dolan🔜new horzions RT @terrideboer: Tracking a winter storm system for later today and tonight! (Heaviest snow tracks SOUTH of Grand Rapids) #wmiwx #news8 #ea… 15 minutes ago

WOODTV

WOOD TV8 Tracking a winter storm system for later today and tonight! (Heaviest snow tracks SOUTH of Grand Rapids) #wmiwx… https://t.co/8YrFiOCtXF 47 minutes ago

terrideboer

Terri DeBoer Tracking a winter storm system for later today and tonight! (Heaviest snow tracks SOUTH of Grand Rapids) #wmiwx… https://t.co/9yGAGysydq 48 minutes ago

DelcoreRodney

Rodney Wayne Delcore RT @Tom_Wachs: That’s an understatement! It’s been a wild winter for weather forecasting. Storm tracks are one of the reasons, shifting tra… 14 hours ago

Tom_Wachs

Tom Wachs That’s an understatement! It’s been a wild winter for weather forecasting. Storm tracks are one of the reasons, shi… https://t.co/lX4KQokiYZ 17 hours ago

lyraobrien

Lyra O'Brien RT @mattjoneswx: With each passing hour it's looking more and more like a miss for southern Wiconsin as the next winter storm tracks farthe… 21 hours ago

cmuweather

CMU Weather Uncertainties are still high regarding the winter storm early this week. Scenario 1: Stronger low pressure tracks f… https://t.co/zWvvL1e5uZ 21 hours ago

mattjoneswx

Matt Jones With each passing hour it's looking more and more like a miss for southern Wiconsin as the next winter storm tracks… https://t.co/7yuCGisp7R 21 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Winter Storm Watch [Video]Winter Storm Watch

Winter Storm Watch

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:06Published

Worst Of Winter Storm Coming After Dark Tuesday [Video]Worst Of Winter Storm Coming After Dark Tuesday

CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has an afternoon weather update for Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.