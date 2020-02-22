Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: Italian officials confirm seven deaths

Coronavirus outbreak: Italian officials confirm seven deaths

Coronavirus outbreak: Italian officials confirm seven deaths

The World Health Organization expresses concern over coronavirus in Italy and Iran, as infections spread through the Middle East.
