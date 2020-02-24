Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > Before Trump's Delhi visit, clashes over citizenship law intensify

Before Trump's Delhi visit, clashes over citizenship law intensify

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:30s - Published < > Embed
Before Trump's Delhi visit, clashes over citizenship law intensify

Before Trump's Delhi visit, clashes over citizenship law intensify

A policeman was killed and dozens of people injured amid clashes in New Delhi on Monday as thousands demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law rioted for several hours before U.S. President Donald Trump's maiden visit to the city.

Ryan Brooks reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Before Trump's Delhi visit, clashes over citizenship law intensify

(EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - A PREVIOUS VERSION OF THIS STORY CALLED MUSLIMS A 'MAJORITY' IN INDIA.

THEY ARE A MINORITY.

THIS NEW VERSION APPROPRIATELY LABELS THEM AS SUCH).

Violent clashes on the streets of New Delhi, Monday (February 24), left a policeman dead and dozens of people injured, according to officials… as thousands demonstrated for and against a new citizenship law.

A wide boulevard turned into a battle zone - for hours - with both supporters and opponents of the law hurling rocks.

The violence - about 11 miles from where U.S. President Donald Trump was set to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talks on Tuesday (February 25).

Reuters captured images of a group of men armed with bats and sticks surrounding and beating a Muslim man.

Blood covered his face and splattered on his clothes.

Reuters reporters saw multiple vehicles set on fire, metal barricades torn down and thick smoke billowing as supporters of the new law clashed with opponents.

A small contingent of police was vastly outnumbered.

The law eases the path of non-Muslims from three neighboring Muslim-dominated countries to gain Indian citizenship.

It's led to accusations that Modi and his Hindu nationalist party are undermining India's secular traditions.

Modi's party denies any bias against India's more than 180 million-strong Muslim minority….

But even so, opponents of the law have been holding protests and camping out in parts of New Delhi for two months.

But Monday's clashes were among the worst seen in New Delhi since the protests began.

Police - who have struggled to disperse the huge crowds - imposed an emergency law prohibiting any gatherings in the violence-hit areas.



Recent related news from verified sources

Violence breaks out in New Delhi over new citizenship law ahead of Trump visit

Indian police used tear gas and smoke grenades to disperse a crowd of thousands of protestors in New...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •ReutersRIA Nov.Al Jazeera


Head constable, 3 citizens killed, DCP hurt in fresh clashes over CAA in Delhi

Head constable, 3 citizens killed, DCP hurt in fresh clashes over CAA in DelhiA head constable was among four people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



You Might Like


Tweets about this

newsr_IN

NewsR Before Trump's Delhi visit, clashes over citizenship law intensify: https://t.co/KbByrVvShy #DelhiRiots… https://t.co/o2gMT33EcQ 2 minutes ago

MdUsman41884407

Md Usman RT @ReutersIndia: MORE: A policeman was killed amid violent clashes in New Delhi on Monday as thousands of people demonstrating for and aga… 4 minutes ago

RLRaja2

R L Raja RT @ndtv: Arvind Kejriwal tweets on Melania Trump's "happiness class" visit today. https://t.co/gneYrjuaHl #TrumpInIndia #TrumpIndiaVisit… 5 minutes ago

Ashik337

Ashik RT @reuterspictures: People supporting India's new citizenship law beat a Muslim man in New Delhi, as thousands demonstrating for and again… 10 minutes ago

AkhlaqBhatti13

Akhlaq Bhatti RT @gnnhdofficial: Five killed, dozens injured in Delhi protest before Trump’s visit https://t.co/GFJGQYe4d1 https://t.co/zXZsyHE8gp 12 minutes ago

DrFaizanPTI

𝓓𝓻.𝓕𝓪𝓲𝔃𝓪𝓷 RT @anilakhawaja: Donald Trump in India: Five killed in Delhi protest before visit https://t.co/XRZSoAKJUK #WakeUpWorld!!! #Horrific!! #De… 12 minutes ago

Urbanbharat

bharat @khasadmiparty12 @indian_2030 @SunraysSun @arunbothra what about those who overnight took over metro station just b… https://t.co/0sGZhUT1AO 12 minutes ago

KamranK98764296

dil jan Khan RT @fouzi_s: Donald Trump in India: Five people have been killed in Delhi in protests over India's controversial new citizenship law, hour… 16 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Guest is God': Trump arrives to crowds and dance in India [Video]'Guest is God': Trump arrives to crowds and dance in India

U.S. President Donald Trump landed in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on Monday to a raucous reception, at the start of a visit during which the two sides will aim to reset relations that have..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:04Published

CAA clashes in North-East Delhi: 1 Cop dead & several injured | Oneindia News [Video]CAA clashes in North-East Delhi: 1 Cop dead & several injured | Oneindia News

VIOLENT CLASHES BROKE OUT IN THE BHAJANPURA, MAUJPUR AND JAFFRABAD NEIGHBOURHOODS OF NORTHEAST DELHI, FOR A SECOND TIME IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS TODAY. A POLICE CONSTABLE LOST HIS LIFE IN THE HEAVY..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.