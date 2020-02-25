Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UC Santa Cruz Grad Students Putting Jobs On The Line By Striking For Higher Pay

UC Santa Cruz Grad Students Putting Jobs On The Line By Striking For Higher Pay

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
UC Santa Cruz Grad Students Putting Jobs On The Line By Striking For Higher Pay

UC Santa Cruz Grad Students Putting Jobs On The Line By Striking For Higher Pay

Hundreds of graduate students at the University of California, Santa Cruz are putting their jobs on the line in the midst of a strike demanding higher pay.

Veronica De La Cruz reports.

(2-24-2020)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NicoleC_talks

nicole ❤ | sc spoilers RT @Juliet_Shen: Pretty gross for UC Santa Cruz to terminate these grad students. "Most students are spending between 5o% and 70% of their… 4 minutes ago

Scribe_Light

Scribe Light Wow. Holding other students' futures hostage so you can get a pay raise? Glad they got fired. https://t.co/bOQu1iXBhi 7 minutes ago

AAronL1968

AAron Leckinger Fifty-four teaching assistants at the University of California, Santa Cruz were fired after they refused to turn in… https://t.co/i2c3wHLY2n 7 minutes ago

fictionalizer

Yulia with a ‘Y’ RT @BernieSanders: UCSC grad students are fighting to have their labor rights acknowledged. I strongly urge the president of the UC system… 19 minutes ago

NeuroUroGastro

Matthew O. Fraser California university fired 54 grad students who were striking for higher pay https://t.co/jGInQ4Q6HM 19 minutes ago

anintjapatheist

Apatheist RT @RaiseUpfor15: Grad students at the University of California Santa Cruz have been striking for a cost of living adjustment over the last… 21 minutes ago

sqL_handLe

L_ N___ RT @justjuliehawks: 54 graduate teaching assistants at the University of California, Santa Cruz were fired after they refused to turn in fi… 22 minutes ago

BigDaddyDaveyP

David Parchert University of California-Santa Cruz students who went on strike because of the pitiful pay being given as teachers… https://t.co/Mh1k37yXFK 25 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties brace for Covid-19 [Video]Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties brace for Covid-19

Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties brace for Covid-19

Credit: KSBW     Duration: 02:31Published

Life pours back into the Santa Cruz but changes are ahead [Video]Life pours back into the Santa Cruz but changes are ahead

Cole says the future work may change the scenery, but the desert will bounce back anytime water is added.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 02:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.