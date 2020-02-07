Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 4 ways Jameela Jamil wants to change the world for young girls

4 ways Jameela Jamil wants to change the world for young girls

Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 01:44s - Published < > Embed
4 ways Jameela Jamil wants to change the world for young girls

4 ways Jameela Jamil wants to change the world for young girls

She is a ‘feminist-in-progress’ and an activist that wants to change the world.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jameela Jamil ‘chose an inappropriate time to come out as queer' [Video]Jameela Jamil ‘chose an inappropriate time to come out as queer'

Jameela Jamil has admitted she chose an "inappropriate" time to come out as queer.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:50Published

Amid controversy, “The Good Place” star Jameela Jamil comes out as queer [Video]Amid controversy, “The Good Place” star Jameela Jamil comes out as queer

“I am entirely out of f***s to give”

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.