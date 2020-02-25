Raiders get second chance against Warner Pacific

(topic key) but s-o-u gets an unlikely second chance.

After a disappointing loss on senior night, the raiders will host warner pacific again in the opening round of the playoffs.

And come tuesday night at lithia motors pavilion, this s-o-u team will have a chip on their shoulder.

(take syd'nee key) syd'nee fryer says, "yeah, it's extra fire for us.

One, they came into our house, which we don't like for anyone to do, they came into our house and beat us on senior night, which, out seniors are the best senior that we've had so we didn't really get to honor them correctly.

And then we get to run it back at our house again so we know that this one... this one's going to be a good one."

(topic key) the atmosphere at today's practi was intense.

Everyone was working with the idea that they had something to prove.

Head coach alex carlson referenced the miracle on ice, which just celebrated its 40-th year anniversary on friday.

He said the difference between team u-s-a and the soviet union was their mindset.

The players will be working to prove to the fans, and more importantly their selves, that they havthat winning mindset.

(take dominique key) dominique harding says, "it's definitely a unique experience to be able to come back and play them right away, but i think that it lights a fire under us re especially because we lost at home on senior night.

And then we just want to prove to our fans that that's not who we are and we want to prove to everyone that we want to make a run in playoffs and this is our season."

(topic key) they'll get the chance to do that tomorrow night in front of the raider faithful.

Between their loss on saturday and their first round exit last year in the conference tournament, the raiders should have plenty of motivation.

Players said today at practice it will come down to playing with more intensity on defense and pushing the tempo