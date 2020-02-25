Global  

Coronavirus China

Coronavirus China
China bans trade, consumption of wild animals due to coronavirus

China's top legislature said it will immediately ban the trade and consumption of wild animals, in a...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Newsy


WHO warns of pandemic risk after virus peaks in China

GENEVA: The new coronavirus has peaked in China but could still grow into a pandemic, the World...
Bangkok Post - Published Also reported by •RTTNews



ZeekBladerunner

bladerunner RT @XHNews: Due to the hard work of the government and the medical workers, China's control over the #coronavirus outbreak is taking a posi… 2 seconds ago

afleyao

afle yao RT @Reuters: Fourth person dies in coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy - RAI radio https://t.co/hkZzIiCVMP https://t.co/p42qp0sWRv 2 seconds ago

SEVENCLOVERS

VERONICA LESTER RT @TomthunkitsMind: During this #coronavirus epidemic in China, we see more and more long lines forming across the entire country. They’re… 2 seconds ago

scheerenberger

Birgit Scheerenberge RT @KenRoth: .@WHO should be careful about its endless, unqualified praise for the Chinese government's response to the coronavirus epidemi… 2 seconds ago

Military4Trump

#✞ℛⓊ Ⓜℙ Åℝℳ♆™ @_hublette @DilleyShow China has incinerated over a million bodies in the last 30 days. https://t.co/B0XsrmkOhT 3 seconds ago

dt2135

Dotherighthing RT @XHNews: A friend in need is a friend indeed. More than half of China's provincial-level regions are lending a helping hand to cities in… 4 seconds ago

adnanserpen

Adnan SERPEN RT @evdefender: @WHO @CDCgov China ex-Hubei vs. International #Coronavirus https://t.co/D84RrERX3u 5 seconds ago

alexhofford

Alex Hofford Coronavirus closures reveal vast scale of China’s secretive wildlife farm industry https://t.co/TuPjn2hAhq 6 seconds ago


Coronavirus separates Colorado teachers from their Beijing classroom [Video]Coronavirus separates Colorado teachers from their Beijing classroom

The novel coronavirus is now in 35 countries, but that isn't stopping a Colorado couple from teaching young children in China.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:07Published

'I'm not leaving China without my dog' [Video]'I'm not leaving China without my dog'

A Ukrainian woman has told the BBC why she decided to decline evacuation and stay in the coronavirus stricken Chinese city of Wuhan.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:13Published

