Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'I'm not leaving China without my dog'

'I'm not leaving China without my dog'

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 02:13s - Published < > Embed
'I'm not leaving China without my dog'

'I'm not leaving China without my dog'

A Ukrainian woman has told the BBC why she decided to decline evacuation and stay in the coronavirus stricken Chinese city of Wuhan.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JeffreyRohan

Jeff Rohan BBC News - 'I'm not leaving China without my dog' https://t.co/iwvvkPZT6c 6 hours ago

NEWS_by_Larry

News by Larry 'I'm not leaving China without my dog' - ICYMI https://t.co/FVqxkisWbK https://t.co/1iYUpq6U2p 7 hours ago

Stickballruss

Stickballruss @DontWalkRUN Getting as close to china as you can get without leaving the states? Nice! 8 hours ago

CarolineSiegel3

Caroline Siegel @Rowland72James @SharonGibbons3 @AngharadHafod @mdouganlpool Industries cannot be worse than they are today. Most w… https://t.co/f0T0jlyXcI 12 hours ago

khawachen

རང་བཙན་ལ་འབུངས།། @HuXijin_GT Even pieces of baggage in the US are respected better than the Coronus suspect in China. How Police in… https://t.co/Z1EAsMk22A 17 hours ago

MCompassionbuzz

My CompassionBuzz 'I'm not leaving China without my dog' https://t.co/YSY6Mn5eBY https://t.co/2HVkVPUxAe 1 day ago

sequoia2001

chuck_m. 🍥 RT @JonahFisherBBC: Barking mad? Or model behaviour? 📽Anastasiya 🇺🇦 tells @BBCNews she’s not leaving coronavirus hit Wuhan 🇨🇳 without her… 1 day ago

sonatineart

SONATINE. ✧ 소나 틴 Hello! Just an update on Sonatine~ I apologize for leaving without any information ;-; I will actually be moving al… https://t.co/vADm2c2JWF 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.