Comeback Kirk

Comeback story.

School is out for mardi gras but kirk dunn ca't wait to get loose for practice... he runs 300 hurdles and 800 meters.

But he could't play quarterback at northside this season.

In an august scrimmage he was stepped on.

Afterward, he had lacerated liver and had a hole in his lung.

It was hard it was something not anybody could just cope with.

You work so hard for one thing and just like that its taken away.

He rehabbed and recovered by november but he missed the entire football season.

The vikings went 1-9 without him.

Now he has a second chance to succeed on the track.

Its satisfiying because you have a long wait before you wait.

I just find the joy in it.

He was told you will never play football again never play sports again and he took that adversity and used it as motivationthe first thing he did after his first stages of rehab were over was this.

Bite into a big mac because during he first stage he could only eat green vegetables so of course his family clowned him.

They called me names like a cow or a horse or stuff like that.

I even got called a rabbit once for eating lettuce.

Now he pushing to be called a winner... he finished 6th at the state championship and with believe written on his shoe h's ready to keep hurdling over adversity.

