Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > STAR WARS THE HIGH REPUBLIC Announcement Trailer

STAR WARS THE HIGH REPUBLIC Announcement Trailer

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 04:09s - Published < > Embed
STAR WARS THE HIGH REPUBLIC Announcement Trailer

STAR WARS THE HIGH REPUBLIC Announcement Trailer

STAR WARS THE HIGH REPUBLIC Announcement Trailer Set 200 years prior to the events of Star Wars: the Phantom Menace, the Galactic Republic and the Jedi Order are at their height, serving and protecting the galaxy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

XMafia17

Travis RT @starwars: Hundreds of years before the Skywalker Saga, the Galactic Republic is at its height. Protected by the Jedi Knights, guardians… 9 seconds ago

LukeBreenWrites

Luke The new Star Wars High Republic event/project is only a few hours old from being officially announced and people ar… https://t.co/0mqemKYG8K 33 seconds ago

hamlet_stephen

Jango RT @starwarstuff: The first #ProjectLuminous book from Charles Soule is titled 'Light of the Jedi' and will be available 8/25. Takes place… 53 seconds ago

3xunfiltered

3xunfiltered RT @IGN: Lucasfilm just revealed Star Wars: The High Republic, a new era for Star Wars books and comics set 200 years before The Phantom Me… 1 minute ago

DaleL_Woodard

Dale L. Woodard RT @ComicBook: The trailer for #StarWars #TheHighRepublic has arrived! https://t.co/lmkUjXAnH8 https://t.co/HcvkPcjhya 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.