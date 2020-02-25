The refreshed Volvo S90 Recharge Design

Volvo Cars revealed the refreshed versions of the S90 sedan and the V90/V90 Cross Country estate models, including a refined exterior design and a brand new, state-of-the-art sound system by Bowers and Wilkins.

In a broader portfolio upgrade, the company's 48 volt mild hybrid powertrain options are now available on every Volvo model, further boosting the company's electrified offer.

In terms of exterior design, Volvo designers have introduced a number of refinements on both the front and rear of the Volvo S90 and V90, including new fog lights, a new spoiler design and a new lower front bumper.

On the Volvo V90 and V90 Cross Country, the most striking feature is a brand new rear light design, including full LED-powered signature lighting and a sequential turn indicator.

A range of new exterior colours and wheel options further improve options for personalisation.

Inside, a comprehensively upgraded Bowers and Wilkins audio system introduces an even better in-car sound experience, thanks to new features like an upgraded amplifier, automatic vehicle noise cancellation and a new setting that mimics the sound of your favourite jazz club.

Another new feature inside is an Advanced Air Cleaner with a PM 2.5 particle sensor.

First developed for the Chinese market and now rolled out globally, it allows drivers to monitor interior air quality via the centre screen.

If desired, the Advanced Air Cleaner can clean the cabin air of almost all tiny particles within a few minutes.

Both the new Bowers & Wilkins audio system and the Advanced Air Cleaner technology are now available on all 90 and 60 Series models based on the Scalable Product Architecture (SPA).