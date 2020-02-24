Global  

NASA pioneer Katherine Johnson dies at 101

NASA pioneer Katherine Johnson dies at 101

NASA pioneer Katherine Johnson dies at 101

Katherine Johnson, the black NASA mathematician portrayed in the film &quot;Hidden Figures&quot; for her key role in sending humans to the moon, died on Monday (February 24) at the age of 101.

Tamara Lindstrom reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Taraji P. Henson Celebrates NASA Pioneer Katherine Johnson's Legacy Following Her Death

Having portrayed the mathematician in 'Hidden Figures', the 'What Men Want' actress pens a heartfelt...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •CBS 2


Katherine Johnson Dead - NASA Pioneer & 'Hidden Figures' Inspiration Dies at 101

NASA pioneer Katherine Johnson has passed away at the age of 101. The NASA scientist’s life was...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •CBS 2



Recent related videos from verified sources

A pioneer in every aspect: who was Katherine Johnson? [Video]A pioneer in every aspect: who was Katherine Johnson?

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 01:51Published

Local students remember pioneering mathematician Katherine Johnson [Video]Local students remember pioneering mathematician Katherine Johnson

The world of science is mourning the loss of pioneering black mathematician Katherine Johnson. She worked on NASA's early space missions and was portrayed in the film "Hidden Figures". Her..

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:04Published

