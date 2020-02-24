Actor Smollett denies renewed hoax charges 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:35s - Published Actor Smollett denies renewed hoax charges Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty on Monday to renewed felony charges that he made false reports to Chicago police about being attacked in a hate crime that he is accused of staging in a bid to advance his career. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

