Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Actor Smollett denies renewed hoax charges

Actor Smollett denies renewed hoax charges

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:35s - Published < > Embed
Actor Smollett denies renewed hoax charges

Actor Smollett denies renewed hoax charges

Former &quot;Empire&quot; actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty on Monday to renewed felony charges that he made false reports to Chicago police about being attacked in a hate crime that he is accused of staging in a bid to advance his career.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Actor Smollett denies renewed hoax charges in Chicago, is released on bond

Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty on Monday to renewed felony charges that he...
Reuters - Published

Actor Jussie Smollett due for arraignment in Chicago on hoax charges

Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett was due in court on Monday for arraignment on renewed felony...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Fjordman1

Fjordman RT @Reuters: Former ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty to renewed felony charges that he made false reports to Chicago polic… 10 minutes ago

calgarysun

Calgary Sun Actor Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to new Chicago hoax charges https://t.co/rzJQtQGaeq 4 hours ago

Lvstarlet64

Toni V RT @Reuters: Actor Jussie Smollet pleaded not guilty to six counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly lying to police about being attacked… 6 hours ago

GomathiRaghava4

Gomathi Raghavan RT @Reuters: Actor Smollett denies renewed hoax charges in Chicago, is released on bond https://t.co/hIquBI3nsr https://t.co/T9TQkeOCaf 7 hours ago

newsrain360

newsrain360 Actor Smollett denies renewed hoax charges https://t.co/XqtBGsdsh0 https://t.co/czm50d4KAW 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Actor Smollett Pleads Not Guilty, Seeks Stay [Video]Actor Smollett Pleads Not Guilty, Seeks Stay

Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty in a Chicago court on Monday. Reuters reports this plea is to renewed felony charges from the recent past. Smollett made false reports to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Smollett Due In Court [Video]Smollett Due In Court

Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was due in court on Monday for arraignment on renewed felony charges.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.