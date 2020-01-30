Global  

'They couldn't be on this earth without each other' -Vanessa Bryant

Vanessa Bryant held back tears in an emotional tribute to her late husband and NBA legend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna at a public memorial service held at the Staples Center on Monday.
