'They couldn't be on this earth without each other' -Vanessa Bryant 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:59s - Published 'They couldn't be on this earth without each other' -Vanessa Bryant Vanessa Bryant held back tears in an emotional tribute to her late husband and NBA legend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna at a public memorial service held at the Staples Center on Monday.

