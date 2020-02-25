Global  

Rinspeed's "MetroSnap" shows up on the stages of Europe

As the first company in the world, Swiss powerhouse of ideas Rinspeed demonstrated the “Snap” and the “microSNAP” at the CES in Las Vegas in the past two years, vehicles whose chassis and bodies go their own ways.

With the revolutionary separation of the two vehicle components, Rinspeed confronts the increasingly diverging life cycles of hardware and software.

And by doing so, creates a sustainable foundation for the transport of people and goods in the world of tomorrow.
