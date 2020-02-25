Global  

Australia spy chief warns of foreign espionage

Australia spy chief warns of foreign espionage

Australia spy chief warns of foreign espionage

The level of threat from foreign espionage is higher than it was at the height of the Cold War, said Australian Security Intelligence Organization (ASIO) Director Mike Burgess on Monday (Februrary 24) in a rare speech.
