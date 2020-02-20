Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > U.S. CDC Confirms 53 Coronavirus Cases

U.S. CDC Confirms 53 Coronavirus Cases

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
U.S. CDC Confirms 53 Coronavirus Cases

U.S. CDC Confirms 53 Coronavirus Cases

The CDC said on Monday there were 14 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the US.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

CDC confirms 34 cases of coronavirus in United States, but still refuses to test more than a few hundred people in total

(Natural News) The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reporting that there are...
NaturalNews.com - Published

U.S. CDC confirms 14 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday there were 14 confirmed...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

loman920

loman920 Coronavirus live updates: US confirms 53 cases, CDC outlines pandemic planning https://t.co/BgniORkG5R The US is j… https://t.co/bAlEH9oWay 33 seconds ago

DontGiveASip

Margarita Grande ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @MailOnline: Now Switzerland, Austria, Croatia and mainland Spain ALL report cases of killer coronavirus https://t.co/sHZSipOyd8 https:/… 36 seconds ago

Suziesews59

Sue Coronavirus live updates: US confirms 53 cases, CDC outlines pandemic planning https://t.co/6CKxmqRgsi 54 seconds ago

subarugirlatx

Kelly RT @TexasDSHS: New Coronavirus, #COVID19, #Texas Update @CDCgov confirms multiple cases of new coronavirus, COVID-19, in people under fede… 1 minute ago

buscatier84

didier rivarel RT @BNODesk: NOW: Italy confirms 38 new coronavirus cases for a total of 283; 54 of them confirmed today https://t.co/eUoE2b20hL 3 minutes ago

hawksrule20101

MinistryOfTruth 1984 RT @alx: Coronavirus live updates: US confirms 53 cases, CDC outlines pandemic planning https://t.co/0GOOszTH0J 3 minutes ago

diamondsnjeans

Jackie Cramer Coronavirus live updates: US confirms 53 cases, CDC outlines pandemic planning https://t.co/NfxiSCT5Eg 3 minutes ago

dnish324

【28W4D】[email protected]パパエンジニア RT @COVID_19NEWS: BREAKING: AUSTRIA confirms first 2 coronavirus cases 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The CDC Is Preparing For Possibility Of A Coronavirus Outbreak In U.S. [Video]The CDC Is Preparing For Possibility Of A Coronavirus Outbreak In U.S.

U.S. cases have spiked to at least 34.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:53Published

Possible Coronavirus Cases Among Cruise Ship Evacuees At Travis Increases To 12 [Video]Possible Coronavirus Cases Among Cruise Ship Evacuees At Travis Increases To 12

Juliette Goodrich reports on increase in possible coronavirus patients evacuated from the Diamond Princess in Japan (2-19-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.