Bill de Blasio Criticizes Pete Buttigieg Attacks On Bernie Sanders

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio criticized South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

He said Buttigieg doesn’t “understand the movement” Sanders “has built.” De Blasio said: &quot;Your critique tonight speaks for the American elite, not the majority.&quot; According to Business Insider, De Blasio was defending his endorsed candidate Sen.

Bernie Sanders.

Buttigieg said Sanders wants to reform the economy in a way “most” Americans and Democrats “don’t support.”
