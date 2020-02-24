Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sydney Leroux > Vanessa Bryant thanks soccer star for tribute to late daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant thanks soccer star for tribute to late daughter Gianna

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
Vanessa Bryant thanks soccer star for tribute to late daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant thanks soccer star for tribute to late daughter Gianna

The grieving wife and mother took to Instagram to share a tattoo inked on Sydney Leroux Dwyer.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Vanessa Bryant Shares Touching Tribute to Daughter Gianna Hours Before Public Memorial

Sydney Leroux Dwyer is paying tribute to Gianna Bryant. The 29-year-old soccer star got a tattoo of...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


Kobe Bryant: Wife Vanessa leads emotional memorial to basketball star and daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant gives a moving tribute to her late husband, basketball legend Kobe Bryant, and...
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @extratv: Vanessa Bryant thanks soccer star @sydneyleroux for tribute to late daughter Gianna. 🙏 https://t.co/XM4Ynmbw4s 9 hours ago

BroGod4Life

Aaron P. Martin II RT @GlobalGrind: @jemelehill Vanessa Bryant Thanks Soccer Star For Tribute to Late Daughter Gianna The grieving wife and mother took to I… 13 hours ago

GlobalGrind

Global Grind @jemelehill Vanessa Bryant Thanks Soccer Star For Tribute to Late Daughter Gianna The grieving wife and mother to… https://t.co/oOFAtaEy7U 13 hours ago

extratv

ExtraTV Vanessa Bryant thanks soccer star @sydneyleroux for tribute to late daughter Gianna. 🙏 https://t.co/XM4Ynmbw4s 13 hours ago

billsource

BILL SOURCE Vanessa Bryant Thanks US Soccer Sydney Leroux For Her Tattoo Honoring Gigi Bryant (Photos) https://t.co/Fhj35Ezod4 https://t.co/H1073Y1bFB 17 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thousands pay their final respects to Kobe Bryant [Video]Thousands pay their final respects to Kobe Bryant

A gallery of basketball legends joined thousands of Kobe Bryant fans in Los Angeles on Monday to pay tribute to the NBA star, his daughter and seven others who died in a helicopter crash last month..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:44Published

'They couldn't be on this earth without each other' -Vanessa Bryant [Video]'They couldn't be on this earth without each other' -Vanessa Bryant

Vanessa Bryant held back tears in an emotional tribute to her late husband and NBA legend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna at a public memorial service held at the Staples Center on Monday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.