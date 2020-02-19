Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Faure Gnassingbé > Togo President Faure Gnassingbe wins fourth term in landslide

Togo President Faure Gnassingbe wins fourth term in landslide

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:58s - Published < > Embed
Togo President Faure Gnassingbe wins fourth term in landslide

Togo President Faure Gnassingbe wins fourth term in landslide

Incumbent leader wins 72 percent of the vote share in first round of presidential election, says electoral commission.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Togo’s president ‘wins’ election, extends family’s 53-year dynastic rule over poor African nation

Togo’s president ‘wins’ election, extends family’s 53-year dynastic rule over poor African nationTogo President Faure Gnassingbe has won a fourth term in power, the national electoral commission...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •ReutersSeattle Times


Togo President Faure Gnassingbe wins fourth term, according to provisional results

Togo President Faure Gnassingbe has won a fourth term in power, according to provisional results...
France 24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

RendonGroup

The Rendon Group Rendon #daily is now up https://t.co/aND0m6wVZh w/ news on updates with the Coronavirus, Togo’s Electoral Commissio… https://t.co/cesu2QAtOs 5 minutes ago

BonnierYoung

Young Bonnier RT @OnlyAfricaFacts: Speaking of Togo, President Faure Gnassingbé has just won re-election for a fourth 5-year term. President Faure has… 6 minutes ago

africanqiraat

Qiraat Africa Togo President Faure Gnassingbe declared an electoral victory on Monday as official preliminary results showed him… https://t.co/ttZVtJ9OO7 10 minutes ago

Twiter_Pidgin

Twiter Pidgin RT @bbcnewspidgin: Togo President Faure Gnassingbé victory go increase im family dia 53 years rule. https://t.co/6inomdnKt1 2 hours ago

bbcnewspidgin

BBC Pidgin Togo President Faure Gnassingbé victory go increase im family dia 53 years rule. https://t.co/6inomdnKt1 2 hours ago

kamara_manju

manju kamara RT @MyCelebrationTV: #CelebrationTVNewsDesk Togo's President Faure Gnassingbé wins the fourth term. . . Togo President Faure Gnassingbe ha… 3 hours ago

MyCelebrationTV

CelebrationTV #CelebrationTVNewsDesk Togo's President Faure Gnassingbé wins the fourth term. . . Togo President Faure Gnassingbe… https://t.co/vwZQNe4BVu 3 hours ago

DavidKwesiga3

David Kwesiga RT @cobbo3: In face of protests, Togo’s President Faure Gnassingbe organised an election, and just won with 72% of the vote, extending his… 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Togo's president Gnassingbe likely to win fourth term [Video]Togo's president Gnassingbe likely to win fourth term

Polls have closed in Togo in a presidential race pitting the incumbent against six other candidates.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:27Published

Longtime leader Gnassingbe seeks fourth term in Togo's election [Video]Longtime leader Gnassingbe seeks fourth term in Togo's election

Members of President Faure Gnassingbe's family have been in power in Togo since 1967.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.