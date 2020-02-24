Global  

Weinstein accusers elated over conviction

Weinstein accusers elated over conviction

Weinstein accusers elated over conviction

Harvey Weinstein accusers have expressed relief and joy after the movie mogul was convicted on Monday.

Weinstein’s dramatic fall was completed when a jury found him guilty of rape and sexual assault, leaving him facing up to 29 years behind bars.
Harvey Weinstein accusers welcome rape and sexual assault conviction

Lawyers for the ex-movie mogul, who is taken to hospital with reported chest pains, vow to appeal.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Independent



Reporter Alice Gainer Reviews Covering The Entire Harvey Weinstein Trial [Video]Reporter Alice Gainer Reviews Covering The Entire Harvey Weinstein Trial

CBS2's Alice Gainer has sat through weeks of testimony up to today's verdict when a jury found Harvey Weinstein guilty of third-degree rape and a criminal sexual act, but acquitted him of three other..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:22Published

Harvey Weinstein Verdict: From Hollywood Powerhouse To Convicted Rapist In Jail [Video]Harvey Weinstein Verdict: From Hollywood Powerhouse To Convicted Rapist In Jail

After five days of deliberations, the jury found Harvey Weinstein guilty of third-degree rape and criminal sexual act, but acquitted him of three other counts including the most serious, predatory..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 04:14Published

