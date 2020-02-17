Global  

Keir Starmer Discusses Labour Leadership Bid | The Waugh Zone

Keir Starmer Discusses Labour Leadership Bid | The Waugh Zone

Keir Starmer Discusses Labour Leadership Bid | The Waugh Zone

Frontrunner for the Labour leadership role, Keir Starmer speaks with Paul Waugh in Westminster about his campaign to lead the Labour party.

The Shadow Brexit Secretary discusses allowing people back into the party following their disastrous general election, how domestic violence responses need reform and how social care is the scandal of our modern age.
