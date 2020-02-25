Global  

Fresh violence erupts in Delhi's northeast

Head constable, 3 citizens killed, DCP hurt in fresh clashes over CAA in Delhi

Head constable, 3 citizens killed, DCP hurt in fresh clashes over CAA in DelhiA head constable was among four people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary...
abhay_s_tanwar

A.Tanwar RT @TimesNow: No end to the 'communal clashes' in Delhi. The police fail to subdue as the epicentre erupts again. Fresh incidents of violen… 9 minutes ago

JavedK7788

Javed khan RT @AJEnglish: @amnesty At least 4 killed during 'anti-Muslim' citizenship law protests in India's capital New Delhi https://t.co/X0GxvaDq7… 24 minutes ago

TimesNow

TIMES NOW No end to the 'communal clashes' in Delhi. The police fail to subdue as the epicentre erupts again. Fresh incidents… https://t.co/u2htp7xgLZ 26 minutes ago

TimesNow

philipose_sam

Ajay RT @WeForNews: Delhi Violence: Petrol bombs, bullets, stones rain over Maujpur #DelhiViolence #DelhiBurning #Maujpur #Jaffarabad #DelhiRio… 49 minutes ago

sanaa_blue

sanaa_blue

Violence continues in northeast Delhi [Video]Violence continues in northeast Delhi

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:05Published

Fresh violence erupts in Indian capital during anti-CAA protests [Video]Fresh violence erupts in Indian capital during anti-CAA protests

Hundreds of supporters and opponents of the law in Jaffrabad clash for second day as Trump kicked off his India trip.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:25Published

