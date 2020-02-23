Global  

Lizzo wins entertainer of the year at 2020 NAACP Image Awards

Lizzo wins entertainer of the year at 2020 NAACP Image Awards

Lizzo wins entertainer of the year at 2020 NAACP Image Awards

Lizzo was crowned entertainer of the year on Feb.

22, at the 51st NAACP Image Awards.
Lizzo and Just Mercy take top honours at Image Awards

Lizzo was named entertainer of the year, while Just Mercy won best motion picture, best actor and...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Rihanna Calls for Unity While Accepting President's Award at NAACP Image Awards (Video)

Rihanna is all smiles as she takes the stage during the 2020 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday (February...
Just Jared - Published


Blue Ivy Carter wins NAACP Image Award for 'Brown Skin Girl' [Video]Blue Ivy Carter wins NAACP Image Award for 'Brown Skin Girl'

Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s eight-year-old daughter won the NAACP award for outstanding duo, group or collaboration.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Lizzo Wins Big At 2020 NAACP Image Awards [Video]Lizzo Wins Big At 2020 NAACP Image Awards

Here's the award she took home.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:22Published

