New York Toy Fair showcases goods as industry experts worry about effect of coronavirus

Revellers indulged in the goods being showcased at the New York Toy Fair on February 22.

The temporary closing of Chinese factories who manufacture and supply toys for the western market will have a knock-on effect because of coronavirus fears, industry experts warn.

The fair runs until February 25.
