Rio shimmers for samba extravaganza at carnival

Several of Rio de Janeiro's elite samba schools paraded through the famed Sambadrome in a spectacular competition on Monday in the hopes of winning bragging rights for this year's best display.
The Sambadrome is the venue for a competition judged on elements such as choreography, atmosphere, organization, and singing.

All eyes were on a colorful performance from one of Rio's most-respected samba schools, Sao Clemente, as they opened Monday's parade.

The school poked fun at society's excesses, in a country emerging from a painful recession.

Rio de Janeiro's Carnival officially runs until February 26.




