US First Lady Melania Trump's day out at Delhi school 'happiness class'

US First Lady Melania Trump's day out at Delhi school 'happiness class'US First Lady Melania Trump's day out at Delhi school 'happiness class'
U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits 'happiness' class at Delhi school

U.S. first lady Melania Trump visited on Tuesday a government school in the Indian capital of New...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaDNAZee News


Excited children at Delhi govt school welcome Melania Trump to their 'happy world'

US First Lady Melania Trump was welcomed with thunderous applause by excited students as she...
IndiaTimes - Published


deveshthwal

Devesh Thwal RT @ANI: Delhi: First Lady of the US, Melania Trump interacting with students at Nanakpura's Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School. https… 11 seconds ago

AgentDylan2

Agent Dylan RT @republic: #LIVE | US First Lady Melania Trump addresses school students in Delhi; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf https… 16 seconds ago

pervinder1974

pervinder singh rally RT @DaaruBaazMehta: BIG NEWS Melania Trump says : @ArvindKejriwal Govt's #HappinessCurriculum must be implemented not only in America but… 17 seconds ago

Shubh1nine96

Johnny bhraavo🇮🇳🇺🇲🇰🇷 RT @ANI: #WATCH Delhi: First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump watches a dance performance by students at Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Sec… 26 seconds ago

Grovs07

Gaurav RT @AneeshaBedi: Meanwhile, US First Lady Melania Trump says Arvind Kejriwal Govt's #HappinessCurriculum must be implemented not only in Am… 42 seconds ago

SGuptaAAP

Samudragupta RT @CNBCTV18News: "I cannot think of a better way for all of us to start our day," said #MelaniaTrump #HappinessClass #DonalTrump https… 49 seconds ago

VSassi3

V. Sassi RT @ROHLL5: Watch President Trump and first lady Melania departed for India Sunday. .⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ ⁦@FLOTUS⁩ ♥️ https://t.co/tuUjyiB… 53 seconds ago

deepaknv01

Deepak Yadav RT @incredibleindia: Mr. Nitin Singh, a Regional Level Guide of Ministry of Tourism, got the honour of guiding Mr. Donald J. Trump, Preside… 1 minute ago


US President and PM Modi hold bilateral talks, defence deals worth $3 Billion inked | Oneindia News [Video]US President and PM Modi hold bilateral talks, defence deals worth $3 Billion inked | Oneindia News

PM MODI AND US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP ISSUED A JOINT STATEMENT AFTER HOLDING BILATERAL TALKS AT THE HYDERABAD HOUSE. PM MODI SAID THAT THE TWO LEADERS DISCUSSED EVERY IMPORTANT ASPECT OF US-INDIA..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:42Published

Melania Trump In Delhi Govt School [Video]Melania Trump In Delhi Govt School

Melania Trump In Delhi Govt School

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:50Published

