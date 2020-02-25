Horses and red carpet for Trump in New Delhi 45 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:11s - Published Horses and red carpet for Trump in New Delhi U.S. President Donald Trump was welcomed in a stately ceremony on Tuesday (February 25) on his first official visit to India, where he is set to discuss with Prime Minister Narendra the issues of arms sales and festering trade disputes that have strained ties in recent months. 0

