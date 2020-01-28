Refugees disgruntled after court rules to apply by-laws to public spaces in Cape Town

Following a court ruling that the City of Cape Town may apply the by-laws governing the use of streets and public places, authorities have begun processing the persons living on the pavements and roadway around Greenmarket square.

The refugees on Greenmarket square are part of a group that occupied the offices of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees in Cape Town.

During their removal by authorities, they sought refuge in the Cape Town Methodist Church.

Those who could not be housed in the church set up temporary housing structures around the church and Greenmarket Square.

The footage was captured on February 18.