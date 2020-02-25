Six Windows In The Desert Trailer

Six Windows In The Desert - Official Trailer - Netflix (Feb 27) This collection of six shorts from some of Saudi Arabia's most innovative filmmakers shines a light on topics that are universal in nature; social taboos, extremism, and the human psyche.

Not only will “Six Windows in the Desert” offer global audiences a lens into the perspectives of its Saudi creators, but also bring to life characters with their own stories to tell.