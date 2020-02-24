Global  

Mission: Impossible 7 halted in Italy over coronavirus concerns

Mission: Impossible 7 halted in Italy over coronavirus concerns

Mission: Impossible 7 halted in Italy over coronavirus concerns

Filming on the latest Mission: Impossible movie in Venice, Italy has been halted due to coronavirus concerns.
'Mission: Impossible 7' Production Halted in Italy Over Coronavirus

Nothing can stop Ethan Hunt ... except the coronavirus. That's right ... Tom Cruise and co. are gonna...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comReutersBelfast Telegraph



Italian, Mideast outbreaks lead to more deaths [Video]Italian, Mideast outbreaks lead to more deaths

A sixth person has died in the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy it was announced on Monday, while the number of confirmed cases rose to more than 220. Meanwhile infections in Iran appear to be..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:50Published

Empty Streets Echo Wuhan’s as Coronavirus Cases Cause Italian Towns to Quarantine [Video]Empty Streets Echo Wuhan’s as Coronavirus Cases Cause Italian Towns to Quarantine

Italy is currently experiencing the worst outbreak of COVID-19 in all of Europe. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:52Published

