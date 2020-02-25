PM Modi and US President issued a joint statement after holding bilateral talks | Oneindia News
PM Modi and US President issued a joint statement after holding bilateral talks | Oneindia News
PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI AND US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP TODAY HELD EXTENSIVE TALKS COVERING THE ENTIRE SPECTRUM OF BILATERAL TIES, INCLUDING THE KEY AREAS OF DEFENCE, SECURITY, AND TRADE AND INVESTMENT AT THE HYDERABAD HOUSE.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, issued a joint statement on Tuesday. The press conference was conducted on the second and last day of Trump's..
