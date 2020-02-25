Global  

PM Modi and US President issued a joint statement after holding bilateral talks | Oneindia News

PM Modi and US President issued a joint statement after holding bilateral talks | Oneindia News

PM Modi and US President issued a joint statement after holding bilateral talks | Oneindia News

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI AND US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP TODAY HELD EXTENSIVE TALKS COVERING THE ENTIRE SPECTRUM OF BILATERAL TIES, INCLUDING THE KEY AREAS OF DEFENCE, SECURITY, AND TRADE AND INVESTMENT AT THE HYDERABAD HOUSE.

THEY ISSUED A JOINT STATEMENT AFTER THAT.
Trump signs military deal in India after visiting Gandhi memorial

President Donald Trump has called his trip to India "unforgettable", "extraordinary" and an...
Belfast Telegraph


kumar56p

Ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, Amnesty Int…


PM Modi, 'friend' Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, issued a joint statement on Tuesday. The press conference was conducted on the second and last day of Trump's..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 16:51Published

US President and PM Modi hold bilateral talks, defence deals worth $3 Billion inked | Oneindia News

PM MODI AND US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP ISSUED A JOINT STATEMENT AFTER HOLDING BILATERAL TALKS AT THE HYDERABAD HOUSE. PM MODI SAID THAT THE TWO LEADERS DISCUSSED EVERY IMPORTANT ASPECT OF US-INDIA..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:42Published

