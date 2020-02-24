Global  

Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized After Complaining Of Chest Pains

Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized After Complaining Of Chest Pains

Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized After Complaining Of Chest Pains

Convicted felon Harvey Weinstein is being held inside a locked unit at Bellevue Hospital this morning.

He was taken to the hospital after complaining of chest pains.

CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.
