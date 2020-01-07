Rose McGowan and Mira Sorvino praise Weinstein conviction 13 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published Rose McGowan and Mira Sorvino praise Weinstein conviction Actresses Rose McGowan and Mira Sorvino are applauding those who helped to put Harvey Weinstein behind bars following his sex assault conviction.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Harvey Weinstein Silence Breakers Mira Sorvino, Rose McGowan and More Say ‘Our Fight Is Far From Over’ Rose McGowan, Rosanna Arquette, Mira Sorvino and over a dozen other women known as the Silence...

The Wrap - Published 15 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this One News Page Rose McGowan and Mira Sorvino praise Weinstein conviction: https://t.co/i9otiUZy4E #HarveyWeinstein 3 seconds ago @vi44 RT @GovHowardDean: Rose McGowan, Rosanna Arquette, Mira Sorvino and More Weinstein Accusers React to Guilty Verdict https://t.co/qp8rM468y… 3 minutes ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @THR: Rose McGowan, Rosanna Arquette, Mira Sorvino and more Harvey Weinstein accusers react to the guilty verdict https://t.co/3jlJa2YIf… 17 minutes ago Howard Dean Rose McGowan, Rosanna Arquette, Mira Sorvino and More Weinstein Accusers React to Guilty Verdict https://t.co/qp8rM468yD via @thr 25 minutes ago evieee RT @whatchidid: Miriam Haley Jessica Mann Annabella Sciorra Dawn Dunning Tarale Wulff Lauren Young & Ambra Battilana Gutierrez Rowena Chi… 2 hours ago Kira Durbin "Today because of the brave women who bared their deepest hurt for the world to see, he's in Rikers Island. Fo… https://t.co/yJOYDcKurZ 2 hours ago iowamare RT @Totallysamsays: @TIMESUPNOW LET'S NOT FORGET: Annabella Sciorroa, Mira Sorvino and the 1st to break their silence Rose McGowan. All the… 2 hours ago