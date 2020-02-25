Global  

Monty and the Street Party movie clip - Plot synopsis: Monty is a perfectly normal boy living in a perfectly normal city, surrounded by all sorts of eccentric neighbours, from bearded nuns on stilts to parkour nudists.

But one day, dark clouds start to gather over his idyllic world.

Monty‘s best friend suddenly decides she is too old to play with him, his mother has fallen in love with her CrossFit trainer, his father has become depressed – and to top it all, the annual street party has been cancelled.

This will not do!

Monty‘s quest to save the day unfolds with bizarre humour and a keen sense for the absurd – and running commentary by Pelle Asbjørn Eriksen, lone employee of the Secret Service of Denmark, manning the surveillance cameras with his wannabe superstar mongrel, Helmuth.

Genre: animation directed by: Anders Morgenthaler, Mikael Wulff
