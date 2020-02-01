Global  

Chris Evans in talks for role in Little Shop of Horrors remake

Chris Evans is set to play dentist Orin Scrivello in the remake of 'Little Shop of Horrors'.
Chris Evans in Early Talks to Join ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Chris Evans in Early Talks to Join ‘Little Shop of Horrors’Chris Evans is in early talks to join Warner Bros.’ upcoming adaptation of the musical “Little...
The Wrap - Published

Chris Evans in Talks to Join Greg Berlanti's 'Little Shop of Horrors'

'Rocketman' actor Taron Egerton and 'The Avengers' actress Scarlett Johansson have also been said to...
AceShowbiz - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Snowpiercer movie (2013) - Chris Evans, Kang-ho Song, Ed Harris [Video]Snowpiercer movie (2013) - Chris Evans, Kang-ho Song, Ed Harris

Snowpiercer movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In a future where a failed climate-change experiment has killed all life except for the lucky few who boarded the Snowpiercer, a train that travels around..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:03Published

Taron Egerton in talks for Little Shop of Horrors remake [Video]Taron Egerton in talks for Little Shop of Horrors remake

Taron Egerton is in talks to star as Seymour Krelborn in a remake of 'Little Shop of Horrors'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:06Published

