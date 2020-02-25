Chinese school live streams flag-raising ceremony online due to COVID-19 outbreak

A high school in northern China live streamed the flag-rasing ceremony online due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the video, provided by the publicity department of Hengshui High School on February 24, the school's leadership members wore face masks during the flag-raising ceremony on the playground.

Students can be seen watching the live stream on a Chinese platform called DingTalk on their TV screens or laptops.

According to reports, it was an “anti-disease” themed flag-raising ceremony.

The school president was the flag raiser and he also had a speech to encourage students.

He said: "The haze will leave and the warm spring will come.

Students, the winter jasmine is going to bloom, we are waiting for you all to come back to our beautiful school."