MSU Networking Night 2/25/20

Preparing for life after sports, Mississippi State University hosted networking night.
Is the democratic primary// preparing for life after sports.../ mississippi state university hosted networking night... the event gives student athletes a chance to meet and interact with a host of employers in a variety of career fields.... students dropped off business cards and resumes to potential employers.... the program is a part of m-s-u's life after sports initiative.

Something that was put in place to help students become successful after their playing days are over.

Sot "just to be able to create those networks because there are so many people here tonight, different opportunities became available just by being able to talk to different people and work out what i want to do in the future."

" it was like an enlightenment because a lot of the people that i talked to, it was like experiences that i honestly went through before.

Knowing that there are businesses and jobs out there that relate to my past experiences, and they're out there helping people that are like me in the same place was very beneficial."

" it's our job to let them know, hey you can do athletics at a really high level, and you can do academics at a really high level, and let's add a third component in there which is to prepare for life after sports, you can do that at a high-level.

Is it hard?

No doubt it's hard.

Is it possible?

It certainly is possible, so again we just want to really and steal that from the first time that they step on campus."

The four components featured in m-s-u's life after sports initiative include, personal development, professional development, leadership development, and community engagement.

The initiative has been in place since september




