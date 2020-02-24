Global  

Trump clinches $3 billion military equipment sale on India visit

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that India will buy $3 billion worth of military equipment, including attack helicopters, as the two countries deepen defense and commercial ties in an attempt to balance the weight of China in the region.

Soraya Ali reports.
