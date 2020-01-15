Global  

English tourists spend over £1000 to travel 21 km on India's 115-year-old Kalka-Shimla heritage train

English tourists spend over £1000 to travel 21 km on India's 115-year-old Kalka-Shimla heritage train

English tourists spend over £1000 to travel 21 km on India's 115-year-old Kalka-Shimla heritage train

According to local reports, 29 tourists travelled in three luxury coaches for 21 kilometres from Shimla to Kaithalighat on Kalka-Shimla, the 115-year-old heritage steam engine.

This is only the second time this year that the historic train travelled on the World Heritage Kalka-Shimla railway track in north Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.

The railway department has fixed a whooping $1725 (£1331) per ticket.

Footage recorded on February 21 in Shimla, northern India.
