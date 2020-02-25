Global  

Mississippi man charged with killing 8 won't testify in his own trial

Mississippi man charged with killing 8 won't testify in his own trial

- jurors in a death penalty trial- in mississippi have seen video- of- willie cory godbolt in the hour- after he was accused of - killing eight people including - sheriff's deputy in 2017.

- in one of the videos jurors saw- on sunday, godbolt is seen- and heard saying "i'm completel- sorry and heartbroken - about that deputy."

- godbolt has pleaded not guilty- to four counts of - capital murder, four counts of- murder, one count of- attempted murder, two counts of- kidnapping, and - one count of armed robbery.

- jurors also saw cellphone video- of godbolt sitting in - handcuffs, bleeding from a- gunshot wound to



Man charged with killing 8 won’t testify in his own trial

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A man charged with killing a deputy sheriff and seven other people in...
Seattle Times - Published


