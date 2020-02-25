Guy Dives In Frozen Lake And Struggles To Come Back Up

This guy stood on top of a frozen lake.

He held his breath and dived in through a hole in the ice sheet.

He swam a short distance towards another opening in the ice, but could not find it.

He swam back to where he had jumped in, and after struggling for a bit, he found the hole and came back up through it.

He was breathless and freezing when he surfaced.