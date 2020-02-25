Congressman: State keeping hepatitis A cases secret to protect tourism 48 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:32s - Published Congressman: State keeping hepatitis A cases secret to protect tourism Congressman Charlie Crist is accusing Florida health officials of keeping hepatitis A cases secret to protect the state’s tourism industry at the expense of public health. Story: http://bit.ly/2SX7eHT 0

