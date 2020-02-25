Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 2 People Injured In Chatham Apartment Fire

2 People Injured In Chatham Apartment Fire

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:20s - Published < > Embed
2 People Injured In Chatham Apartment Fire

2 People Injured In Chatham Apartment Fire

Two people were rushed to the hospital after flames broke out at an apartment building Monday night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

COURTROOM CLASH: Battle over search warrants, cell phone connected to Alpine Motel Apartment fire [Video]COURTROOM CLASH: Battle over search warrants, cell phone connected to Alpine Motel Apartment fire

There are new details emerging in the on-going criminal investigation of the deadliest residential fire within the City of Las Vegas ever including a court battle over search warrants and a cell phone..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:21Published

2 Hospitalized In Chatham Fire [Video]2 Hospitalized In Chatham Fire

The fire broke out in an apartment building on Rhodes Avenue near 84th Street.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.