UK taking a "belt and braces approach" to fight coronavirus

Matt Hancock has said the government is committed to combating the spread of the coronavirus in the UK, while urging the public to take similarly strident measures, describing it as a "belt and braces approach." This is following a large number of infections and several deaths in Northern Italy.

The health secretary also answered questions about recently published figures on life expectancy and changing the law on organ donation.

Report by Barnetth.

