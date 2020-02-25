BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutorsare seeking nearly two years in prison for an heiress to the Hot Pockets...



Tweets about this David Marino How weird it must be to be known as the "Hot Pockets Heiress"...Michelle Janavs, the heir to the Hot Pockets fortun… https://t.co/lZYSuvmy6y 3 seconds ago michael abbadie RT @wbz: Hot Pockets Heiress Michelle Janavs To Be Sentenced In College Admissions Scam In Boston https://t.co/xkK36qpCeP https://t.co/f4qE… 25 seconds ago Andrew Kaiko RT @business: Michelle Janavs, the heir to the Hot Pockets fortune, will be sentenced after pleading guilty to rigging her daughters' stand… 3 minutes ago Kat MagaVet RT @judyann451: Hot Pockets Heiress Michelle Janavs Faces Prison in College Scheme | https://t.co/zMyoW4HP9K https://t.co/2jyNv5Wg0v via @N… 37 minutes ago judyann451 Hot Pockets Heiress Michelle Janavs Faces Prison in College Scheme | https://t.co/zMyoW4HP9K https://t.co/2jyNv5Wg0v via @Newsmax 43 minutes ago