Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Amid Coronavirus Fears, More Travelers Buying Refundable Trips

Amid Coronavirus Fears, More Travelers Buying Refundable Trips

Video Credit: PennyGem - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
Amid Coronavirus Fears, More Travelers Buying Refundable Trips

Amid Coronavirus Fears, More Travelers Buying Refundable Trips

PennyGem’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us how travelers are more cautious with their purchases amid coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

webnowcompany

webnow Amid the still growing fears of Coronavirus, strong and frequent price predictions of BTC are making rounds in the… https://t.co/71axHBP3NC 6 minutes ago

footynew247

Footy News Juventus' crucial clash with Inter is one of six Serie A games that will be played behind closed doors this weekend… https://t.co/yWQUkmBngV 17 minutes ago

hanayuu

はなゆー RT @arirangtvnews: ▪ TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS More countries ban or restrict entry to S. Koreans amid COVID-19 fears #COVID19 #coronavirus #ba… 22 minutes ago

CeciliaNTDNews

Cecilia Samuelsson RT @EpochTimes: The #DowJones Industrial Average plunged over 1,000 points as the number of #Coronavirus cases outside of #China surged, sp… 23 minutes ago

arirangtvnews

Arirang News ▪ TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS More countries ban or restrict entry to S. Koreans amid COVID-19 fears #COVID19… https://t.co/ipXO9qtf7G 24 minutes ago

segmentis

Xerophile RT @washingtonpost: U.S. stock markets dropped more than 3.5 percent at close amid fears that coronavirus has knocked global economy off co… 40 minutes ago

NowNews99

Now新闻 Dow Jones Plunges More Than 1,000 Points Amid Coronavirus Fears https://t.co/w11HekYSlG https://t.co/9sKORId7pi 42 minutes ago

bsdscn

星云资讯 Dow Jones Plunges More Than 1,000 Points Amid Coronavirus Fears https://t.co/HlIBcC3wDF https://t.co/hq3IcndXzZ 42 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus raising safety concerns for travelers [Video]Coronavirus raising safety concerns for travelers

The coronavirus outbreak is now raising safety concerns for other people about to embark on upcoming trips.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:12Published

Tips For Staying Healthy On A Plane As Coronavirus, Flu, and Colds Threatens Travelers [Video]Tips For Staying Healthy On A Plane As Coronavirus, Flu, and Colds Threatens Travelers

As the coronavirus outbreak raises more and more travel concerns, it's important to follow closely all these tips to staying healthy on a plane. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.