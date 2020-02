The history of paczki day

NEW THIS MORNING... GRABYOURSELF A PACZKI FORBREAKFAST!

TODAY IS PACZKI DAY-- THIS WAS GREBES BAKERY INWEST ALLIS EARLIER THISMORNING.

THE POLISH DONUT IS ATHE POLISH DONUT IS A FATTUESDAY TRADITION.

THE DAY ISTREATED TO ENDULGE ON ALLTHINGS SWEET BEFORE LENTBEGINS.

DOORS HAVE BEEN OPENSINCE 5 THIS MORNING.AS MILWAUKEE CELEBRATES THEPRE-LENTEN FEAST OF PACZKIDAY... WE FIGURED: IT'S GREATTIME FOR A REFRESHER ON THEHISTORY OF THE TREATS INPOLISH CULTURE!

PETE ZERVAKISJOINS US WITH THE STORY...PACZKI IN WHAT IS NOW POLANDDATE BACK ALL THE WAY TO THEMIDDLE AGES!

THAT'S ACCORDINGTO THE COOKING SITE "MOBILECUISINE." AS THE YEARSPASSED... PACZKI BECAMEPOPULAR AS A FINAL HURRAHBEFORE LENT.

PEOPLE WOULD COOKTHEM TO USE UP THE BUTTERS,SUGARS, AND LARDS IN THE HOUSE-- SO THEY WOULDN'T BE TEMPTEDDURING THE FAST!

TRADITIONALLY... PLUM JAM AND WILD, ROSEHIPJAM WERE THE FILLINGS.

BUTAS POLISH IMMIGRANTS CAME TOAMERICA... AND BROUGHT THEPACZKI TRADITION WITH THEM...THEY STARTED USING OTHERFILLINGS LIKRASBERRY ANDCHOCOLATE BUTTERCREAM...it's an art form that's beenpassed on from generation togeneration.

The challenge: alot of people don't pass therecipe down written, so theysay: "taste this" or "add apinch of that" but it's alearning experienceTHEEXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THEPOLISH HERITAGE ALLIANCE SAYSTHE POLISH CENTER IN FRANKLINIS ONE PLACE TO GET YOURPACZKI FIX TODAY.

WORKERSTHERE TOOK PRE-ORDERS.

HERE'SVIDEO OF SOME OF THOSE BEINGMADE.

THE POLISH CENTER GIVESITS EXCLUSIVE RECIPE TO PAPA'SBAKERY.... WHICH CHURNED OUTMORE THAN 8000 PACZKI THISYEAR!AND WHILE THEY LAST ... YOUCAN ALSO STOP INTO THE POLISHCENTER FOR A PACZKI AND ACOFFEE FOR 4 DOLLARS.ANCHOR CHATUP